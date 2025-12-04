Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol celebrate cult classic 'DDLJ' with stunning statue in London

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol attended a ceremony honouring Indian cinema and its legendary characters

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol once again brought back fond memories of Raj and Simran during a special appearance in London.

The iconic couple, celebrated for their sizzling yet engaging chemistry in Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayengay (DDLJ), attended a ceremony honouring Indian cinema and its legendary characters.

To mark the film's enduring legacy, a life-size bronze status of Raj and Simran was unveiled at Leicester Square on Thursday, December 4.

SRK and Kajol once again hooked fans with their surprise presence, as photos and videos of the duo at the event quickly went viral on social media.

Both actors posed alongside their statuses, marking three decades of the cult classic and its timeless characters.

Kajol looked drop-dead gorgeous in a vibrant ocean-blue saree, while Shah Rukh looked sharp in a traditional black suit.

Reflecting on the film's lasting impact, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to fans who have kept the magic alive over over the years.

He said: 'Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!

'Thrilled to unveil the bronze statue of Raj & Simran at London’s Leicester Square today, celebrating 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)!

'Incredibly delighted that DDLJ is the first Indian film to be honoured with a statue in the Scenes in the Square trail..

'A big thank you to everyone in the UK for making this possible.

Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…'

For context, DDLJ first premiered in 1995 and earned an impressive Rs. 102.5 crore, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.