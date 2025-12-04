Pakistan Idol has taken my life in a new direction: Samya Gohar

Samya Gohar, a young singer, performs during Pakistan Idol 2025. — Geo News

Pakistan Idol 2025’s magical voice, Samya Gohar, who has secured her place in the Top 16, is currently preparing for the upcoming rounds in Lahore with full passion, discipline, and hard work.

Speaking to Geo News, Samya said she is practicing day and night to deliver her best performances, hoping to continue impressing music lovers in the next stage as well.

She shared that during her recent visit to Karachi, people had begun recognising her in public. “When we went out to eat, people would say: “‘Look, this is the girl from Pakistan Idol.’ Seeing this made me incredibly happy.”

Samiah, who completed her graduation in Musicology on a scholarship from the National College of Arts (NCA), revealed that although she did not receive formal classical training, continuous practice and dedication have made her voice more melodious and expressive.

She believes Pakistan Idol has brought a significant turning point in her life. “Whether it’s backstage rehearsals or on-stage performances, every moment brings a new joy and a new challenge,” she remarked.

The young singer said she is receiving overwhelming love and encouragement not only from within Pakistan but also from across the border. She added that her family’s support has always been her biggest strength.

Her mother, who is associated with the field of education, said that seeing her daughter on stage makes her heart race with excitement.

“Like all parents, I want my daughter to perform at the highest level. I feel extremely proud watching her shine,” she said.

Alongside singing, Samya is also working professionally as a music producer, collaborating with various artists on different music projects. Looking ahead to the next round of Pakistan Idol, she vows to deliver a memorable performance that will leave a lasting impact on the audience.