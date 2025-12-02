 
Pakistan Idol: Passion for music brings Rohail Asghar to Lahore

Rohail says Pakistan Idol has given him recognition not only across Pakistan but also abroad

By
Web Desk
|

December 02, 2025

Pakistan Idol contestant, Rohail Asghar, performs on stage during competition. — Geo News
KARACHI: Young emerging singer Rohail Asghar, who impressed audiences with his performances in the first three rounds of Pakistan Idol, received a warm welcome from his parents and sisters upon his return to Lahore from Karachi.

Alongside pursuing higher education, Rohail also supports his family’s expenses through the income he earns from singing. Originally hailing from Jhang, Rohail’s passion for music prompted his parents to relocate to Lahore.

He secured admission to the Mass Communication Department at Punjab University on a music category seat, where his love for singing continued to flourish. He currently serves as the president of the university’s music society.

Rohail’s voice soon reached the Punjab University Vice Chancellor’s office, where VC Dr Muhammad Ali Shah appreciated his talent and presented him with an honorary shield. Dr Shah said it brings immense joy when young people make the country proud.

Speaking to Geo News, Rohail said that Pakistan Idol has given him recognition not only across Pakistan but also abroad — even musicians from the neighbouring country have appreciated his voice.

Although he has not received formal training, he says he has learned a great deal by listening to Ustad Ghulam Ali and Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Rohail’s parents expressed great pride in their son’s achievements.

His mother said the moment he dedicated a song to her on stage was extremely emotional for the family. His father added that Rohail has been passionate about music since childhood, and wherever he takes him for training, people often end up calling Rohail a “teacher” due to his natural talent. Rohail’s younger sister Jia also shares a strong passion for music.

She had planned to audition for Pakistan Idol as well, but could not participate because she was the liver donor for their mother. Rohail says Jia sings even better than he does.

