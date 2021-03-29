Can't connect right now! retry
Australia calls for monarchy abolishment amid royal Meghan, Harry row

It appears Australian Labor MP is seriously considering ridding the country of its alliance to the British monarchy and its place in the Commonwealth.

MP Matt Thistlethawaite spoke to Express about the consideration and admitted, "I think it's time for Australians to begin a serious discussion about our next head of state.”

"The Harry and Meghan interview highlighted just how out of touch the British royal family has become to the lives of most Australians. If Harry and Meghan can quit the royal family, I don't see why the Australian people can’t do the same.”

"We need to begin a serious discussion about recognising our independence and maturity, the fact that we govern ourselves make our own decisions, and we should reflect that by having one of our own as a head of state.”

"At the end of the day, Australia's future has very little to do with the British royal family. The Queen said that herself, she said that this is a decision for the Australian people and I fully agree with her.”

"I think that the time has come for us to once again begin that serious discussion, for our political leaders to put this back on the agenda and start discussing with the Australian people how we might make a sensible transition, through an education campaign, a campaign around a referendum, and then ultimately appointing one of our own as our of head of state. “

"An Australian is capable of performing the role of our head of state. Let's get on with appointing one of our own to perform this role."

