Monday Mar 29 2021
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups

Pakistan’s celebrated filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launched the first-ever digital platform dedicated to the country’s minorities.

The two-time Oscar winner’s SOC Films rolled out a digital platform called ‘White in the Flag’, where minorities in Pakistan can openly engage in discussions and share experiences about what it is like for them to live as a minority in the country.

The Saving Faces director’s newly-launched website will also provide resources for the religious minority groups that can be of help to activists and legislators in progressing with relevant policy initiatives.  

