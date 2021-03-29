Can't connect right now! retry
Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'

Indian actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has joined the list of celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ludo actor confirmed the the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis on her Instagram and revealed that she has now placed herself in quarantine.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself,” she wrote.

"Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," she added.

Earlier, Vikrant Massey, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Sidhant Chutervedi had also contracted the infectious disease. 

