Punjab University postpones all exams

The University of Punjab. — PU/File

The University of Punjab the Monday notified that it was postponing all exams with immediate effect amid rising coronavirus cases in the province.

The varsity, in a notification, said: "It is hereby notified that all written and practical examinations of the University of Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect."

The university, without giving a future date, said: "The next date of the examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams."

The development came after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had announced further restrictions from April 1 on activities contributing to the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Briefing the media after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Coronavirus, Buzdar said the provincial government cannot impose restrictions on economic activities.

He urged masses to show responsibility and follow the SOPs issued by the health authorities. “We cannot control the pandemic without help from the masses.”