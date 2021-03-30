Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran Khan to be tested for coronavirus today

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: File

  • Sources say officials from NIH will take samples of the PM and the coronavirus report will be available in the next six to eight hours.
  • The COVID-19 test will be done under the supervision of SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan. 
  • PM Imran Khan had tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 and has been isolating at home.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be tested for coronavirus today, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources said that officials from the National Institute of Health will take samples of the PM and the report will be available in the next six to eight hours.

Read more: PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon

Officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the test will be done under the supervision of Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

If the PM’s test result comes negative, he will chair the cabinet meeting in person on Thursday. Otherwise he will do it via video link.

Prime Minister Imran Khan contracts COVID-19

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot two days before he tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office had said. 

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

Read more: PM Imran Khan gets vaccinated for coronavirus

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi
Govt forms committee to review social media regulations

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations
Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus

Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus
Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar

Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan

PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan
Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge
Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated

Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated
PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan

PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan
A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
Authorities impose micro-smart lockdowns in various areas of Karachi

Authorities impose micro-smart lockdowns in various areas of Karachi
What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh

What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh
'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

Latest

view all