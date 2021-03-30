Can't connect right now! retry
Trump to launch his own social media site after being banned by Twitter, Facebook

President Trump takes off his face mask as he comes out on a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn. Photo: Reuters
  • Trump says he will launch his own social media platform after being banned from Twitter, Facebook.
  • Former US president has promised his venture will be the "hottest ticket in social media”.
  • Earlier this year, Trump was blocked by Twitter following Facebook due to risks of further violence after an assault on the US Capitol.

Former US president Donald Trump has said to launch his own social media platform after being banned from Twitter, Facebook following his provocative use of social media sites.

According to a new report published in Forbes, Trump has promised his venture will be the "hottest ticket in social media”

“We’re going to have a platform where the president’s message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody. There’ll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being cancelled,” US politician Corey Lewandowski said on Newsmax TV.

Earlier this year, Trump was blocked by Twitter following Facebook due to risks of further violence after an assault on the US Capitol by his supporters.

"After a close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter said in a blog post explaining its decision, "we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the micro-blogging site said on its official account.

The former president has always made it to headlines for his controversial views usually expressed on Twitter.

His tweets were often labelled by Twitter because of their violent nature. In addition, the former president was also accused of spreading fake news through his Twitter account. 

