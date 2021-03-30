Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Authorities impose micro-smart lockdowns in various areas of Karachi

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

File photo of closed markets in Karachi's Saddar area.
  • Karachi's district administration has issued a notification to implement micro-smart lockdowns in different areas of the city.
  • The micro smart lockdown will be effective from March 29 to April 12.
  • According to the notification, the micro-smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas identified by the district officer as coronavirus hotspots.

KARACHI: Following an alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the port city, Karachi's district administration has issued a notification to implement micro-smart lockdowns in different areas of three sub-divisions of the Central District.

Micro-smart lockdowns that have been imposed in various residential units in Central District Divisions including North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg, will be effective from March 29 to April 12.

Read more: Deadly coronavirus wave kills 100 in Pakistan for first time in over three months

According to the notification, the micro-smart lockdowns will be imposed in areas identified as coronavirus hotspot ones by the district officer.

The district administration has directed that all persons entering and leaving the affected areas must wear masks. Unnecessary movement of people in the affected areas and pillion riding will be banned as well.

According to the notification, all business and industrial activities in the affected areas will be suspended.

