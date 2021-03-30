Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

A picture of the PIMS hospital building. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The alarming surge of coronavirus cases in the capital has forced the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to acquire new beds as the hospital nears full capacity.

Hospital authorities confirmed arrangements are being made to acquire 40 additional beds for coronavirus patients. With the addition of the new beds, the total count of beds for coronavirus patients in the hospital will amount to 200.



At the moment, 139 coronavirus patients of are undergoing treatment at PIMS. Out of the 21 ventilators in the hospital, 16 are in use, leaving only five available.



A day earlier, a newborn baby that had contracted COVID-19 from its mother was admitted to PIMS.



According to doctors, the baby contracted the coronavirus from its mother after birth. The newborn's mother was in a stable condition and, therefore, not admitted to the hospital, a doctor had informed Geo News.



