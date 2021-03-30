Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

A picture of the PIMS hospital building. Photo: AFP
  • 139 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at PIMS.
  • PIMS makes arrangements to inquire 40 additional beds for COVID-19 patients.
  • This will bring the total capacity of the hospital's beds for COVID-19 patients to 200.

ISLAMABAD: The alarming surge of coronavirus cases in the capital has forced the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to acquire new beds as the hospital nears full capacity.

Related items

Hospital authorities confirmed arrangements are being made to acquire 40 additional beds for coronavirus patients. With the addition of the new beds, the total count of beds for coronavirus patients in the hospital will amount to 200.

At the moment, 139 coronavirus patients of are undergoing treatment at PIMS. Out of the 21 ventilators in the hospital, 16 are in use, leaving only five available.

A day earlier, a newborn baby that had contracted COVID-19 from its mother was admitted to PIMS.

According to doctors, the baby contracted the coronavirus from its mother after birth. The newborn's mother was in a stable condition and, therefore, not admitted to the hospital, a doctor had informed Geo News.

Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

According to a notification by the city's district magistrate a couple of days ago, "outdoor dining in restaurants have been closed in Islamabad at 10pm in the capital during the weekdays, and for the weekends (Saturday& Sunday) i.e. safe days both indoor and outdoor dining will remain closed with all other commercial activities other than essential services."

Authorities clarified that takeaway service by restaurants was not included in the notification.

"However, takeaway activity of restaurants does not fall under this restriction and will continue subject to observation of COViD-19 SOP," read the notification.

More From Pakistan:

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources
Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources
On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career
Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter

Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter
Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'
Karachi University announces MBBS results

Karachi University announces MBBS results
Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave

Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave
Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13
Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500

Death toll from Myanmar military's crackdown on protesters crosses 500
President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

President Arif Alvi 'well', 'enjoying few days off': Awab Alvi

Latest

view all