Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on political communication Shahbaz Gill came under fire on Tuesday for saying that a coronavirus patient "does not need to get tested three days after their symptoms subside".

Gill, providing an update on the premier's health ten days after he tested positive for coronavirus, said that he has resumed routine official work. Senator Faisal Javed also posted a similar update, saying that the prime minister has "recovered completely".



A picture was attached with Gill's tweet, showing a mask-clad prime minister chairing a meeting, which was convened to discuss the development plan to be implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan.



"Note: According to international health experts' guidelines, three days after coronavirus symptoms subside, there is no need to remain under quarantine. There is no need to obtain a negative coronavirus test," Gill said, without citing any source for the information, seen by many to be potentially misleading.

'Refer to WHO website'



One user asked the premier's aide to "refer to the website of WHO (World Health Organisation) and see that a minimum of 10 days quarantine is compulsory".



'What do experts say about meetings?'



Another user criticised the meeting taking place, asking what international experts have to say about such activities. This is the second meeting the premier was seen chairing, after convening one just five days into his illness.



'Are they fools to follow a 15-day quarantine rule?'



Yet another user called into question the 15-day quarantine period being enforced the world over and whether the countries are "fools" to adhere to this guideline.



