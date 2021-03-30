Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

  • "PM Imran Khan has partially resumed official duties," says Faisal Javed.
  • The premier is following doctors' and international guidelines.
  • PM had tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago.

PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed said Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan has "completely recovered" and has resumed official duties partially, 10 days after he tested positive for the infection.

The development comes after former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, President Arif Alvi, and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for the virus.

The senator said the prime minister has partially resumed official duties and is following the doctors' and international guidelines.

Related items

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has also directed him to do the same, the senator added.

Earlier, sources said the prime minister would be tested for coronavirus today.

PM Imran Khan tests positive 

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot two days before he tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it. 

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic. 

More From Pakistan:

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations
Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus

Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus
Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar

Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar
Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge
Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated

Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated
PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan

PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan
A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh

What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh
'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video
Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus

Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus
Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

Latest

view all