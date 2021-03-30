PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed said Tuesday Prime Minister Imran Khan has "completely recovered" and has resumed official duties partially, 10 days after he tested positive for the infection.



The development comes after former finance minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, President Arif Alvi, and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak tested positive for the virus.

The senator said the prime minister has partially resumed official duties and is following the doctors' and international guidelines.



Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has also directed him to do the same, the senator added.



Earlier, sources said the prime minister would be tested for coronavirus today.



PM Imran Khan tests positive

On March 20, Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the premier had tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolating at home.

The PM Office, too, confirmed on Twitter that PM Khan had tested positive for coronavirus with a short dua from the Quran.

His wife, Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi, also tested positive.

The premier had received a coronavirus shot two days before he tested positive, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

Doctors said the vaccine did not have enough time to be effective and that PM Imran Khan may have contracted the virus a few days prior to developing symptoms for it.

After receiving the jab, the prime minister had appealed to the people to continue exercising precaution in view of the third wave of the pandemic.

