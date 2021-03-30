Princess Diana believed Prince Harry better equipped to be king than Prince William

It seems that Princess Diana’s motherly instinct kicked in early on when it came to which son she believed to be a better fit for the position of the future king.



Robert Jobson told Channel 5 that the late Princess of Wales would call Prince Harry "Good King Harry" when he was a child despite his older brother Prince William being second in line to the throne while the Duke of Sussex being sixth in line.

"She used to refer to Harry as GKH, Good King Harry because she thought he would be better equipped for the role in the future than William."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Angela Levin addressed the same topic in her book Harry - Conversations with the Prince reinforcing that Diana did believe that Harry was favoured for the position.

"Harry’s seeming ability to cope, his ease with people and general gusto led Diana to believe that he would handle being king more easily than William," she wrote.

"She even called him Good King Harry. Diana felt less confident in William.

Angela referenced a quote from Princess Diana regarding the Duke of Cambridge: "'William doesn’t want to be king and I worry about that. He doesn’t want his every move watched.'"