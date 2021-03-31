Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star warns royal family: They 'messed with the wrong woman'

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

American actor DB Woodside has demanded the Royal Family to make an apology to Meghan Markle for alleged lack of support during her stressful moments.

The actor, who played as Jeff Malone in 'Suits', also warned the Monarchy that they have 'messed with the wrong woman'.

Meghan's former colleague claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was not offered support despite having suicidal thoughts. He praised his former colleague for speaking out against the Royal Family.

"Listen, the thing about her [Meghan] is she is strong and she is resilient,” stressed Mr Woodside speaking on ET.

"If they think that this kind of stuff is going to knock her off her game for very long, they picked the wrong woman to mess with. She is the wrong woman to mess with, they need to back up. [They need to] back off and apologise because she is not the one. She is not the one."

Meghan Markle and Harry lobbed huge bomb into Royal Family as they shared untold story about the monarchy in their explosive interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

