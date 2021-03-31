Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’ 

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen is reflecting on unhealthy relationships and how we need to break out of the toxic patterns that are repeated.

Turning to Instagram with a profound note about unhealthy patterns in relationships, the actor’s post stated that “our work is to wake up.”

“When there is something we haven't healed in our lives, we can often find ourselves either being drawn into relationships that recreate the pain and wounding, or relationships that never touch the pain and wounding. We take a path of repetition (opportunity for re-enactment) or a path of opposition (opportunity to never be hurt that way again),” read the note by Vienna Pharon on her Instagram.

“Our work is to wake up, become aware, and do healing work that allows us to take a path of integration with ourselves and with others. This path will activate us, but it will also be what allows us to walk ourselves towards authentic healing,” the note added.

In the caption, she wrote: “Patterns repeat themselves unconsciously...until we consciously break them!! We each carry the power to heal ourselves...I speak from experience!! When we become aware of the patterns, the repetitions, the unconscious habits...we must break those patterns...before they break us!!!”

More From Bollywood:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people
Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'

Fatima Sana Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19: 'Please stay safe'
Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’

Radhika Apte’s big Holi plans: ‘Be kind to animals and practice social distancing’
Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’

Kangana Ranaut says she went from being ‘unwanted’ to being ‘much needed’
Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love

Ananya Panday reveals how naysayers helped her in her journey toward self-love
Abhishek Bachchan spills his secrets to dealing with trolls on social media

Abhishek Bachchan spills his secrets to dealing with trolls on social media
Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Parineeti Chopra slams body-shamers: ‘It’s the most ridiculous thing on Earth’

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Did you know: Sara Ali Khan is related to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar
Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

Randhir Kapoor gives health update on Ranbir Kapoor following COVID-19 diagnosis

Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together

Neetu Kapoor admits she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing-woman before they got together
Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan reacts after Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all