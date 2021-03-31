Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Indian actor Ajaz Khan arrested in drug case

Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case, Indian media reported.

The Bigg Boss season 7 fame was arrested on Wednesday following eight hours of interrogation after he was detained from Mumbai airport late on Tuesday.

An official told Indian media that Ajaz Khan’s name had cropped up during interrogation of drug peddler Shadab Batata.

“We are questioning Khan. We are checking if he is linked to the syndicate,” the official said.

Officials of the NCB had recovered drugs worth Rs 2 crore after arresting Batata last week.

