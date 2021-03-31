Ertugrul’s Aliyar Bey injured during shooting of his upcoming project

Turkish actor and producer Cem Uçan, who essays the role of Aliyar Bey in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, was reportedly injured while shooting for his upcoming project.



The photos of Aliyar with his fractured hand from hospital are circulating on social media.

According to media reports, Cem Ucan aka Aliyar fractured his hand while shooting for his upcoming project last week.

Fans dropped sweet comments and prayed for the speedy recovery of the actor.

Cem won the hearts of millions of fans for his role as Aliyar Bey in seasons 3 and 4 of Dirilis: Ertugrul