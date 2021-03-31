Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next film with Karan Johar to kick start this year

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are returning for a project by Karan Johar later this year

B-Town stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are buckling up to share screens once again with Karan Johar’s next project.

Following their stellar performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy together, the two are returning for a project by Johar later this year.

Per a report by Pinkvilla, the film is set to go on floors in June or July this year as the actors start acting workshops to get into their characters.

Apart from that, a source also informed to the portal that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan may also be joining the film as an assistant director.

While the star kid has yet to make his debut on screens, the insider claims he wants to focus on his studies and wants to keep acting as a future endeavor.