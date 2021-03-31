Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
Kiara Advani turns down ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s offer after earlier controversy

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Kiara Advani did not want to take a big risk by steering controversy with her role one again

B-Town starlet Kiara Advani was the talk of town after her film Kabir Singh.

Despite the film's success, the Lust Stories actor has turned down an offer from the same team after her character of Preeti in the controversial film stirred chaos and got her backlash.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actor decided to say no to the project titled Apurva as she did not want to take a big risk by steering controversy with her role one again.

Advani's team clarified that she should not take such risks at this point in her career owing to the film’s limited time frame.

The report also states that "she's already signed Karram Kurram under Ashutosh Gowariker's production. They didn't want to over burden themselves with another one.” 

