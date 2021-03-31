Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

PML-N leader and the secretary-general of the PDM, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (L), and JUI-F Secretary-General Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (R). Geo.tv/Files

  • PML-N's Shahid Khaqan calls on JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, both agree PDM parties disappointed with the PPP's attitude.
  • Abbasi, Haideri unanimously decide not to accept PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.
  • Both agree that a future summit be convened for PDM parties to formulate a strategy to bring in their own Leader of the Opposition.

LAHORE: PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the JUI-F's Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri have unanimously decided not to accept  PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The decision came during a Wednesday meeting to discuss the situation following Gillani's selection as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

Abbasi — the secretary-general of the Opposition's anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner — had called on Maulana Haideri, his counterpart in the JUI-F, and inquired about the latter's party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Both agreed that all Opposition parties in the PDM were disappointed with the PPP's attitude.

The senior PML-N leader said a consultation on the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate would soon be held with other parties in the PDM.

The JUI-F leader opined that the PPP had "disappointed everyone" by seeking the Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) support on the issue of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that the parties in the PDM would have to come up with a strategy to bring in their own Leader of the Opposition, for which a future summit should be convened.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Pakistan, Bahrain reaffirm strong diplomatic ties

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan
Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases
PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats
Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country
Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources
UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan

UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani
PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus
PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion

PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion
Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Latest

view all