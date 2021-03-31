Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Shaukat Tareen speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, October 23, 2008. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files
  • Pakistani banker and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen likely to be made Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on finance and revenue.
  • Sources tell Geo News Tareen attends important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team.
  • The final decision would be made by PM Imran Khan himself, the sources clarify.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani banker and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen is likely to be made Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on finance and revenue, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Tareen — who attends important meetings of PM Imran Khan's finance and economic team — would likely be appointed special assistant to the premier or his finance adviser.

However, the final decision on whether he would be appointed as a special assistant or adviser would be made by the premier himself, the sources added.

Also read: Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

On the other hand, top officials of the PTI regime have contacted Tareen, who said he "is ready to directly work with" the government but has asked for 15-20 days' time to "deal with something he's busy in", the sources added.

One recommendation, according to the sources, is that Tareen could work with Hammad Azhar — who was given the portfolio of finance ministry a day earlier in addition to serving as the federal minister for industries and production — on technical and policy matters.

The sources also said it was recommended to have Tareen contest the Senate election as well.

Read more: What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh?

Azhar was appointed as the new finance minister on Tuesday, the Cabinet division confirmed through a notification, in addition to his portfolio of the ministry of industries and production.

PM Imran Khan had conveyed to former finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to step down from his role, with Azhar saying he was "honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge".

The development had come after PPP leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani defeated Shaikh for the Islamabad general seat in Senate elections 2021.

