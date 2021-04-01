Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award

Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee's Chairman General Nadeem Raza receiving Turkey's highest military award "Legion of Merit" during an impressive investiture ceremony in Turkey. Photo: ISPR

  • Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza has been awarded Turkey's highest military award — "Legion of Merit" — in an impressive investiture ceremony.
  • During his visit to Turkey, the CJCSC called on Turkey's Minister of National Defence General Hulusi Akar (Retd) in Ankara, says ISPR.
  • Both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation, and prevailing regional environment.

ANKARA: Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Turkey, was awarded Turkey's highest military award — "Legion of Merit" — in an impressive investiture ceremony.

During the visit, the CJCSC called on Turkey's Minister of National Defence General Hulusi Akar (Retd) in Ankara, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, the CJCSC also had separate meetings with the Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces and Chiefs of the tri-services General Yasar Guler. 

The CJCSC also visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism, and the prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

Both sides also dilated upon measures to enhance cooperation in the field of defence production and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the diplomatic relationship.

Turkish military leadership lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman JCSC was also awarded Turkey's highest military award — "Legion of Merit" — in an impressive investiture ceremony.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Turkish General Staff Headquarters, the CJCSC was given Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Armed Forces of Turkey.

Chairman JCSC also laid a wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument.

