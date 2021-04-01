Pak vs SA: Babar Azam says Men In Green favourites in upcoming series

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaking during a virtual press conference in South Africa, on April 1, 2021. — Screengrab via Geo.tv

The whole team is confident that we will win, says Babar Azam.

Pakistan to play three ICC CWC Super League matches from April 2-7.

Sarfaraz will play whenever we see there's an opportunity, he says.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said Thursday the Men In Green are the favourites in the upcoming South Africa series — and the Green shirts would attempt to improve their score in the points table through a win.

The skipper, addressing a virtual press conference, said the practice in South Africa has been good so far, and all the players are trying to adapt themselves to the conditions.

The white-ball squad left for South Africa last week via a chartered flight to play three One-Day Internationals and four Twenty20 Internationals.



Pakistan will play three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches from 2-7 April and four T20Is from 10-16 April in Centurion and Johannesburg.

"We will continue to win. The whole team is confident that we will win. We have made plans with modern-day cricket in mind," he said, adding: "The South African team plays well in their conditions, however, we are looking for a win to improve our points."

Speaking about their plan, he said the team has practised to keep up a good strike rate. "Now we have to play modern cricket. We will also try to reach 350 runs."

The skipper said he had a team combination in his mind, however, there might be some changes — the ones fit to play will be added to the squad.

Azam said that all the players are the top-performers, but there's a plan for every player, including former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. "We will include Sarfaraz in the playing squad whenever we see there's an opportunity."