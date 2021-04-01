Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Son of legendary singer Shaukat Ali expresses gratitude to Pakistan Army

Son of legendary Pakistani singer Shaukat Ali has requested fans to pray for the recovery of his father who is undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore.

In a video message released on Thursday Ameer Shaukat Ali said, "I would request the entire nation to pray for Shaukat Ali who is critically ill".

Ali said that the Pakistan army is treating his father on the special directives of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, adding that he is also thankful to Major General Babar Iftikhar, the Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations".

Shaukat, known for his war-time patriotic songs such as Saathion Mujahidon Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan and Apna Quaid Aik Hai among many others, had been unwell for the past several years.

The Ghazal maestro is one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a singing career spanning five decades. He is also a recipient of the Pride of Performance award. 

