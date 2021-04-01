Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan rules out normalisation with India until revocation of August 5 move

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefs the media during a press conference. — File photo

  • FM Qureshi stresses India needs to revoke decision on Kashmir's special status to normalise relations.
  • He says cabinet has delayed decision to start trade with India.
  • A day earlier, Hammad Azhar had said Pakistan would import cotton and yarn from India. 

Pakistan on Thursday dismissed normalisation of relations with India until New Delhi revokes its August 5, 2019, decision — rescinding the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The development comes after the federal cabinet rejected an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) suggestion to import cotton yarn and sugar from India.

The decision to turn down the proposal was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, hours after Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the cabinet will review the ECC's decisions related to trade with India.

Related items

In a video statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision to import cotton and yarn from Indian came under discussion in the cabinet.

"Following a debate on the matter, the federal cabinet [has] delayed the decision," he said, adding that until India does not revoke its August 5, 2019 decision, normalisation of relations is out of the question.

A day earlier, Federal Finance Minister Hammad Azhar had announced the government's intention to import sugar and cotton from India.

The decision was seen as an important milestone in the slowly warming ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The minister, in his first press conference since being given the finance portfolio, had spoken about the high prices of sugar in Pakistan, noting that the government had allowed sugar to be imported from other countries, but the price of the commodity in the supplier countries had risen considerably.

"However, in our neighbouring country India, the price of sugar is quite cheap," he said. "Hence, we have decided to resume sugar trade with India".

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 29, FM Qureshi had said he had observed a positive development in the Indian attitude towards Pakistan and the two are heading towards a positive trajectory of ties.

The foreign minister made the remark in Dushanbe during an interview after attending the 9th Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process.

Qureshi said significant developments in bilateral ties started with the letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitating his counterpart on Pakistan Day, which PM Imran Khan responded to.

While responding to a question, FM Qureshi said the revival of Pakistan-India 2013 understanding on the ceasefire at the LoC, Indian PM’s letter of felicitation on Pakistan Day and the fact that Indian Foreign Minister Shiv Shankar Menon did not opt to criticise Pakistan at the Heart of Asia Conference, like on previous occasions, are positive and productive developments.

He said the revival of the ceasefire at the LoC will benefit Kashmiris, who have also praised the development.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK
Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate

Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate
Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'
Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award

Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award
Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah
Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe
National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers

National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers
Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources
Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency

Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency
Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive
Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

Latest

view all