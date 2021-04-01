Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University issues schedule for examination forms, fees of degree programmes submission

The silver jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — File photo

  • The examination forms and fees of BSc (Pass) would be accepted at the respective colleges of the candidates.
  • The examination forms and fees would be deposited in any bank branches and booths located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate.
  • Controller of Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain announces schedule of submission of examination forms and fees degree programs.

The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain on Thursday announced the schedule of submission of examination forms and fees degree programmes.

Per a statement issued by the varsity, degree programmes included BCom Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examination 2020, BA Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examination 2020 and BSc (Pass) Part-I, II, both parts Annual Examination 2020.

The examination forms and fees of BSc (Pass) would be accepted at the respective colleges of the candidates. The examination forms of BCom and BA are available against the payment of Rs100 from the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah situated at the Silver Jubilee Gate of the varsity.

According to details mentioned in the statement, candidates of BCom Part-I or II would pay the fees of Rs6,250, whereas students appearing in both parts would submit the fees of Rs10,400, while candidates of BA Part-I or II would deposit the fees of Rs4,850, and students of both parts would pay the fees of Rs8,450.

Meanwhile, candidates of BSc (Pass) Part-I or II would pay the fees of Rs6,725, and students of both parts would submit the fees of Rs11,850.

The examination forms and fees would be deposited in any bank branches and booths located at the KU Silver Jubilee Gate after due endorsement from Examination Counter No:1 which is also situated near the Silver Jubilee Gate.

All candidates, who were registered in 2014 or earlier, and would like to appear in the BCom, BA, and BSc (Pass) would pay Rs3,000 additional charges in addition to the examination fees.

