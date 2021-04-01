Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Karachi traders once again reject 8pm market closure order

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

  • Once again, Karachi traders have rejected the govt's order to close commercial activities by 8pm.
  • Traders demand prior working hours be restored.
  • The rush due to early market closure would further spread the deadly coronavirus, say traders.

KARACHI: Traders in Pakistan's financial capital have once again rejected the Sindh government's coronavirus-related order to close markets by 8pm — in line with their stance last year when they protested against shutting down the metropolis' bazaars.

Karachi's traders slammed the Sindh government's notification to close business centres at 8pm and demanded the prior working hours be restored.

Read more: Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

It would be difficult to do business in the limited hours, they said, adding that the rush due to early market closure would further spread the deadly coronavirus.

The owners of marriage halls have also condemned the decision to close down wedding venues, saying they were cooperating in every possible way.

Also read: Health experts express concern as coronavirus spreads rapidly among children

In light of what may arguably be the deadliest wave of coronavirus, the government of Sindh had earlier issued a notification ordering marriage halls and all business centres to be closed by 8pm, effective from April 6.

On the other hand, the country reported close to 5,000 cases of COVID-19 as of today — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — marking the highest single-day toll since June 20. Almost a 100 people succumbed to the virus, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530.

Related: Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport

The coronavirus positivity rate stood at 9.92%, with the total number of infections at 672,931.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said 237 new cases were reported out of the 8,913 tests carried out in the province over the past 24 hours. Of the new infections, 119 were from Karachi, he added.

Also read: SHC clears Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for sale in Pakistan

He noted that while two patients died in the same time period, 108 recovered. Of the 5,028 patients undergoing treatment, 253 were in critical condition, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Mosques to remain open for taraweeh during Ramadan

Mosques to remain open for taraweeh during Ramadan
Sputnik V vaccine cleared by court for sale in Pakistan

Sputnik V vaccine cleared by court for sale in Pakistan
Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK
Karachi University issues schedule for examination forms, fees of degree programmes submission

Karachi University issues schedule for examination forms, fees of degree programmes submission
No problem in reuniting with JUI-F if Fazlur Rehman agrees: Sherani

No problem in reuniting with JUI-F if Fazlur Rehman agrees: Sherani
Pakistan rules out normalisation with India until revocation of August 5 move

Pakistan rules out normalisation with India until revocation of August 5 move
Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate

Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate
Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'
Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award

Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award
Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah
Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

Latest

view all