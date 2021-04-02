Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

PPP convenes CEC meeting to discuss resignations on April 5

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference. Photo: File/Geo.tv
  • Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has convened Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting on Monday, April 5.
  • The meeting will be chaired by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto at Bilawal House, Karachi.
  • As per details from sources, PPP senior leadership will decide on resignations from assemblies.

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has convened a meeting of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday, April 5, according to a party statement issued Friday.

The meeting will be chaired by former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi.

As per details from sources, the senior PPP leadership will decide on resignations from assemblies in the meeting. PPP chairman has directed all the CEC members to attend the meeting in person or through a video link.

Read more: In PDM meeting, Zardari said he is weak, cannot battle establishment: Rana Sanaullah

Meanwhile, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the party is trying to keep the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) united and all matters will be discussed in detail during the CEC meeting.

The participants will also pay tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto on his death anniversary.

The PPP statement added that overall political situation in the country would be reviewed in the meeting after which media will be briefed regarding the decisions taken by the CEC.

The PPP leadership is under fire from the Opposition parties over the resignation issue and party's unilateral move to get Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The PDM had postponed the March 26 long march due to differences over the resignation from assemblies. 

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PDM chief, had announced that the PPP is not ready to resign and would deliberate on the matter in its CEC and inform them.

More From Pakistan:

NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks PTI support for its candidate

NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks PTI support for its candidate
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting today to review Pakistan's ties with India

PM Imran Khan chairs meeting today to review Pakistan's ties with India
Pakistan reports over 5,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day

Pakistan reports over 5,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day
Searle, China's Livzon to make coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan

Searle, China's Livzon to make coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Friday prayer sermons to promote use of coronavirus vaccine, says Pakistan Ulema Council

Friday prayer sermons to promote use of coronavirus vaccine, says Pakistan Ulema Council
Shaukat Tarin says he will be chief convener for Economic Advisory Council

Shaukat Tarin says he will be chief convener for Economic Advisory Council
Coronavirus: Karachi traders once again reject 8pm market closure order

Coronavirus: Karachi traders once again reject 8pm market closure order
Mosques to remain open for taraweeh during Ramadan

Mosques to remain open for taraweeh during Ramadan
A Pakistani candymaker's unique election campaign

A Pakistani candymaker's unique election campaign
Sputnik V vaccine cleared by court for sale in Pakistan

Sputnik V vaccine cleared by court for sale in Pakistan
Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK
Karachi University issues schedule for examination forms, fees of degree programmes submission

Karachi University issues schedule for examination forms, fees of degree programmes submission

Latest

view all