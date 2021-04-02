Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan reports over 5,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day

The number of hospitalised patients has dropped to the level of November last year. Photo: AFP/File
  • Pakistan has recorded over 5,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, according to government data on Covid-19.
  • With total coronavirus cases at 678,165, the positivity rate jumped to 10.43 % today.
  • Pakistan reported 83 new deaths, taking the death tally to 14,613 as of today.

ISLAMABAD: As the third wave of coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, the country has reported over 5,000 new coronavirus infections on Friday, according to government data on COVID-19.

This is the first time when Pakistan reported more than 5,000 cases in a single day in the last nine months. On June 19, the country had detected 6,604 infections.

Photo Courtesy: Covid.gov.pk

With total coronavirus cases at 678,165, the positivity rate jumped to 10.43 % today.

Pakistan reported 83 new deaths, taking the death tally to 14,613 across the country.

Read more: Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

To curb the virus spread, National Command and Operation Centre has announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — starting April 5, in areas that have a three-day rolling average of an 8% positivity ratio.

The NCOC had said that the government is also considering the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling. 

