Friday Apr 02 2021
Zia Ur Rehman

NA-249 by-election: GDA seeks PTI support for its candidate

PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Grand Democratic Alliance wants PTI to support its candidate in NA-249 by-poll.
  • PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim is GDA's candidate for the NA-249 by-poll.
  • Rahim says it was because of 14 votes of the GDA, the PTI and the MQM-Pakistan were able to win four seats from Sindh in the recent Senate elections.

PTI has been asked to withdraw its candidate in favour of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate in the upcoming NA-249 by-election. 

The request has been made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, a major party of the GDA that is a coalition partner of the PTI in the federal government.

PML-F Sindh Secretary General Sardar Abdul Rahim, who is also GDA’s candidate for NA-249 by-poll, said Thursday that it was because of 14 votes of the GDA, the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) were able to win four seats from Sindh in the recent Senate elections, The News reported.

The PTI, GDA and MQM-P are partners in the coalition government in the Centre and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

“The GDA has always supported the PTI and now, the PTI should withdraw its candidate in favour of the GDA in the NA-249 by-poll,” said Rahim.

He was addressing a press conference with leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) after he met them to seek the religious party’s support in the by-election.

