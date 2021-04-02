Sajal Aly congratulates newlywed Usman Mukhtar, Zunaira Inam Khan

Pakistani star Sajal Aly has congratulated newlywed film and TV actor Usman Mukhtar and his wife Zunaira Inam Khan.



The Alif actress turned to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Usman Mukhtar and his wife from their wedding ceremony and felicitated them.

Gushing over the couple, Sajal Aly wrote “Bohat Bohat Mubarak to you both. MashaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier, the Sabaat actor took to Instagram and confirmed his wedding with Zunaira.

Posting stunning photos with wife from his ‘socially distant’ Nikkah ceremony, Usman Mukhar wrote “Zunaira Inam Khan. Thank you for making me the luckiest man on earth. I haven’t felt such happiness in a very long time. You’ve stood by me in the moments I was down and amplified the happy moments. Been my rock and my support. I am blessed.”

He further said, “Dear World - I married this amazing woman today in a small socially distant gathering. Our big day was supposed to be on 2nd April but due to the lockdown restrictions from 1st April we had to pull it back. We were tested and followed SOPs. We both need your duas and blessings. #Nikkah.”



