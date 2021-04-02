Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Margaret’s hatred for Princess Diana revealed: ‘Don’t you dare speak!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Princess Margaret’s hatred for Princess Diana revealed: ‘Don’t you dare speak!’

Experts have unearthed the true extent of Princess Margaret’s dislike of Princess Diana over her alleged tendency to “misbehave.”

It reportedly all began after Princess Diana made her explosive tell-all with BBC and shortly afterwards, Princess Margaret began enforcing a major rule in her household

According to author Craig Brown, it was to maintain distance from the ‘misbehaving princess’. Reportedly, Princess Margaret “Wouldn’t let her children talk to her” because “she wasn’t keen on others misbehaving.”

“Broadcasting your feelings to the world without a warning was considered an amazing kind of betrayal even if what Diana was alleging was true. Margaret was very unforgiving. 

"She wouldn’t even have magazines with Diana’s face on the cover nearby. She would turn them over. Even if Diana had lived for another 30 years, she wouldn’t have spoken to her.”

More From Entertainment:

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts
Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’

BTS Jimin leaves ARMY’s in fits over Helium experiment in ‘Bangtan Bomb’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'
Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Prince Harry hits the beach to soak California sun: See photos

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’

Don Mancini unveils ‘Chucky’ series debut: ‘We’re coming to you!’
Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row

Netflix addresses ‘Diana: The Musical’ amid Meghan row
Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

Latest

view all