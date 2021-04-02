Princess Margaret’s hatred for Princess Diana revealed: ‘Don’t you dare speak!’

Experts have unearthed the true extent of Princess Margaret’s dislike of Princess Diana over her alleged tendency to “misbehave.”

It reportedly all began after Princess Diana made her explosive tell-all with BBC and shortly afterwards, Princess Margaret began enforcing a major rule in her household

According to author Craig Brown, it was to maintain distance from the ‘misbehaving princess’. Reportedly, Princess Margaret “Wouldn’t let her children talk to her” because “she wasn’t keen on others misbehaving.”

“Broadcasting your feelings to the world without a warning was considered an amazing kind of betrayal even if what Diana was alleging was true. Margaret was very unforgiving.

"She wouldn’t even have magazines with Diana’s face on the cover nearby. She would turn them over. Even if Diana had lived for another 30 years, she wouldn’t have spoken to her.”

