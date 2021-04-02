Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Imran Chaudhry

Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital

By
Imran Chaudhry

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Screengrab via Geo News.

  • 16 people who underwent eye surgeries at a local private hospital in Multan have allegedly become blind.
  • All individuals, seven of whom are women, experienced pain in their eyes a few hours after their respective surgeries.
  • One of them, Rana Abdul Malik, said they paid for their March 20, 2021, surgery via the Sehat Insaf Card.

MULTAN: More than a dozen people claimed Friday to have lost their eyesight at the same time allegedly after their respective surgeries at a local private hospital here in the city.

All 16 individuals — among whom seven are women — experienced pain in their eyes a few hours after their respective surgeries at the private hospital on March 20, 2021, said one of the patients, who identified himself as Rana Abdul Malik.

Malik, who claims that he's blind now, told Geo News that all the patients used the Sehat Insaf Card — a flagship public health initiative by the incumbent PTI government — for their eye operations. The surgeries, he added, were carried out by Dr Hasnain Mushtaq.

Upon learning about the pain in their eyes, the hospital's administration admitted the 16 people, kept them overnight, and discharged them in the morning.

The patients, all of whom have lost their eyesight, are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Multan and Lahore.

In this regard, Dr Mushtaq — the eye surgeon who performed the operation — told Geo News via phone that there was no negligence in the process. An infection, he claimed, had affected the eyesight of all 16 people.

The victims have demanded higher authorities to investigate the incident and provide them justice.

