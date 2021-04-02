Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato opened up about her exciting collaboration with fellow pop artist Ariana Grande.

Speaking on Youtube’s Released, the Skyscraper hitmaker shared details about her seventh studio album Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over which was complimentary to her documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil.

The 28-year-old shared how the Ariana, whom she calls one of her “really good friends”, collab called Met Him Last Night came into being.

"I played her 'Dancing With the Devil' and she was really, really excited about that and she came up with this concept. ... And when she played it for me, I was like 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely! I would love to do this,'" she said.

"I was so excited to get to work with her and we had so much fun singing together."

