Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'

National security adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that the Economic Coordination Committee had only explored the "commercial angle" when recommending import of cotton and sugar from India and it is not a body that makes political decisions.

"The ECC is not tasked with looking at such things. Yes, it could have informally consulted different departments before circulating the summary," Yusuf noted, however adding: "The process that was followed was correct."

Yusuf's remarks came during an appearance on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", shortly after state media citing sources reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no to resumption of trade with India.

The ECC had decided, two days ago, to recommend import for the goods from India, where a lower price of the commodities were found in comparison to other countries. A summary in this regard was put forth to the cabinet.



While the matter was not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet meeting, held on Thursday, the issue was brought up by cabinet members and the prime minister instructed that ECC’s decision be deferred and immediately reviewed.





More to follow.

