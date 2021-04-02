Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

National security adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that the Economic Coordination Committee had only explored the "commercial angle" when recommending import of cotton and sugar from India and it is not a body that makes political decisions.

"The ECC is not tasked with looking at such things. Yes, it could have informally consulted different departments before circulating the summary," Yusuf noted, however adding: "The process that was followed was correct."

Yusuf's remarks came during an appearance on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", shortly after state media citing sources reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no to resumption of trade with India.

The ECC had decided, two days ago, to recommend import for the goods from India, where a lower price of the commodities were found in comparison to other countries. A summary in this regard was put forth to the cabinet.

While the matter was not on the formal agenda of the Cabinet meeting, held on Thursday, the issue was brought up by cabinet members and the prime minister instructed that ECC’s decision be deferred and immediately reviewed.


More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online
Sindh urges govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

Sindh urges govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks
Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital

Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital
600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital

600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India

PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India
Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab

Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab
Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan

Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan
Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices

Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices
Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan

Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan
Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine

Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine
Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above 65 to begin from April 3

Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above 65 to begin from April 3
Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries

Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries

Latest

view all