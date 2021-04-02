Trade with India: 'ECC looks at commercial angle only, it does not make political decisions'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf speaking to Geo News, on April 2, 2021. — Geo News

National security adviser Moeed Yusuf on Friday said that the Economic Coordination Committee had only explored the "commercial angle" when recommending import of cotton and sugar from India and it is not a body that makes political decisions.

"The ECC is not tasked with looking at such things. Yes, it could have informally consulted different departments before circulating the summary," Yusuf noted, however adding: "The process that was followed was correct."

Yusuf's remarks came during an appearance on Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan", shortly after state media reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan has said no to resumption of trade with India.

The ECC had decided, two days ago, to recommend import for the goods from India, where a lower price of the commodities were found in comparison to other countries. A summary in this regard was put forth to the cabinet, which rejected it in a meeting yesterday.



Today, in another meeting of the cabinet, even though the matter was not on the formal agenda, the issue was brought up by cabinet members and the prime minister instructed that ECC’s decision be deferred and immediately reviewed.

Responding to the turn of events, Yusuf told show host Shahzad Iqbal that the ECC has to keep economic considerations in mind and so did the same.

When asked whether the ECC could then, one day, also recommend imports from Israel, the adviser said Pakistan's law does not allow for such a thing and so it would be an "illegal" move.

"[The ECC's decision], however, I tell you, was completely alright. They could have held prior informal consultations but once the proposal had arrived, the ECC reviewed it."

Yusuf said that decisions are made in the ECC not for "optics" but "on merit". "Otherwise it will be a thing where you tell the body that such and such decision will come to you and you must give a decision, then what is the use of the body," he explained.

He said the ECC knows that the cabinet is the supreme body and that it examines all possible angles.

"We are all for peace and want to move forward but it should not be mistaken for us wanting to move forward without the core issue being resolved or an enabling environment.

"It is a childish thing for someone to say let's move forward and forget the past. It is strategically, politically, untenable," the premier's aide said.

Speaking on why a summary approved by the prime minister, in his capacity as the Minister for Commerce was sent to the ECC and then subsequently rejected by the cabinet, Yusuf said this is where "the strengthening of institutions" comes into play.

He said the prime minister "may be the same person but he wears different hats in this case". As the minister in charge for commerce, he reviewed the decision differently and then ECC made the decision to forward the summary, following which the matter went to the cabinet where he is the head of the cabinet.

Yusuf said the matter "need not be dissected too finely".





