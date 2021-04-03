Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif shows off her incredible physique in new gym video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Katrina Kaif's workout video breaks internet as she appears with a special trainer

Katrina Kaif delighted fans with her incredible fitness as she shared her stunning gym video, showing her doing workout with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's fitness trainer.

In the video, which garnered massive likes, the Bollywood superstar is seen training with the coach, who often features on her rumoured boyfriend's Insta timeline.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star was looking amazing in bright orange crop top paired with yoga pants, and a braid hairstyle, doing a plethora of exercises from squats, push-ups to leg raises, lunges.

Katrina Kaif uploaded her gym video on Instagram to mesmerise fans. She captioned it: "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen." She also termed it "prep time."

The 37-year-old fitness diva can be seen trying various workout formats under the guidance of the trainer.

Katrina Kaif's left fans speculating about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal as the 37-year-old fitness diva was seen trying various workout formats under the guidance of his trainer.

More From Bollywood:

Dia Mirza shares happiest news of her life with baby bump pic

Dia Mirza shares happiest news of her life with baby bump pic
Kiara Advani opens up about working with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani opens up about working with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Rani Mukerji reflects on her Bollywood career after marking 25th anniversary

Rani Mukerji reflects on her Bollywood career after marking 25th anniversary

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra ‘ganged up’ on her and ‘harassed’ her

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra ‘ganged up’ on her and ‘harassed’ her
Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Kiara Advani turns down ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s offer after earlier controversy

Kiara Advani turns down ‘Kabir Singh’ team’s offer after earlier controversy

Kanika Kapoor looks back at the public outrage over her COVID-19 diagnosis

Kanika Kapoor looks back at the public outrage over her COVID-19 diagnosis
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next film with Karan Johar to kick start this year

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s next film with Karan Johar to kick start this year
FIR filed against Gauhar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive

FIR filed against Gauhar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive
Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’

Sushmita Sen stresses on the need to ‘break out of unhealthy relationships’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reconciles with his brother after physical abuse allegations

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people

Kangana Ranaut takes a hit at Karan Johar for using his show to ‘bully’ people

Latest

view all