Katrina Kaif shows off her incredible physique in new gym video

Katrina Kaif's workout video breaks internet as she appears with a special trainer

Katrina Kaif delighted fans with her incredible fitness as she shared her stunning gym video, showing her doing workout with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal's fitness trainer.

In the video, which garnered massive likes, the Bollywood superstar is seen training with the coach, who often features on her rumoured boyfriend's Insta timeline.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star was looking amazing in bright orange crop top paired with yoga pants, and a braid hairstyle, doing a plethora of exercises from squats, push-ups to leg raises, lunges.

Katrina Kaif uploaded her gym video on Instagram to mesmerise fans. She captioned it: "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen." She also termed it "prep time."

The 37-year-old fitness diva can be seen trying various workout formats under the guidance of the trainer.



Katrina Kaif's left fans speculating about her relationship with Vicky Kaushal as the 37-year-old fitness diva was seen trying various workout formats under the guidance of his trainer.