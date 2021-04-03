Can't connect right now! retry
Demi Lovato calls out ex Max Ehrich for using her for fame in new song ’15 Minutes’

Pop icon Demi Lovato is coming all guns blazing against ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in her new song from her album, Dancing with the Devil.

The Skyscraper hit maker's new track, titled, 15 Minutes, is a direct hit at her former flame for using her to elevate his social standing.

The song's lyrics read: “You were looking for 15 minutes. Now you got 15 minutes, yeah, pack your stuff, you can come and get it, yeah, ain’t goodbye but it’s good riddance, you got 15 minutes, hope you enjoyed your 15 minutes.”

The track's second verse features Demi singing that while she too had her flaws, “It should be an honor, I even had the time to bother.”

Demi also took a subtle dig at Max’s viral photographs where was seen crying at the beach in Malibu, as she sang: “Prayin’ in Malibu, I hope it saved you. Prayin’ in Malibu, how could you, how could you? Cryin’ in Malibu while you were looking for 15 minutes.”

In an earlier interview, speaking about her engagement with Max, Demi told Entertainment Tonight: “I really had myself fooled because it was the safe and expected thing. Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.'”

