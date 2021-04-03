Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Kareena Kapoor said she was offered the role in Queen before Kangana Ranaut

Superstar Kangana Ranaut catapulted to new heights of fame with her title role in Queen.

That being said, what many may not be aware of is how the role almost went to Kareena Kapoor Khan before it was offered to the Manikarnika star.

In 2019, the Jab We Met star admitted during an appearance at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that she was offered the role in Queen, as she discussed how she has a reputation for turning down roles that become huge hits.

Revealing whether or not she has any regrets after rejecting the roles, Kareena said: "I never look back, I only move ahead. I have no regrets."

