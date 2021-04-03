Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor says we need to rejig how we measure a film’s success amid pandemic

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Arjun Kapoor stressed on the need for reevaluating the scenario

The COVID-19 global pandemic, amongst other things, has also affected the Indian cinema.

Talking about the impact that COVID-19 has had on Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor stressed on the need for reevaluating the scenario and focusing on content instead of numbers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the 2 States actor said: “Eventually they (box office numbers) will matter. It’s a business, so you’d like to have an understanding of what numbers are coming in, so we make film of certain caliber.”

“But do I believe that from April and May we will see the same numbers as War (2019) saw before Covid? I don’t think so. It will take a little bit of time,” he went on to say.

“Today, we’re in a new environment amid the pandemic and we’ll have to rejig our expectations and our understanding. So, rather than looking at the first day or second day, you look at the totality of the film. You look at the overall perspective; six to eight weeks after the run is over, you kind of understand how the audiences reacted to the material,” he continued.

“It’s a good reality check for us because we’re too caught up with numbers. I don’t think actors, beyond a point, can engage in numbers because they’re very subjective.”

“An actor can do an X amount of business in the right sort of film, and he can do an X amount in a wrong film. But that shouldn’t change the fact that he should be allowed to do what he wants to do,” he added. 

More From Bollywood:

Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans
Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut

Kareena Kapoor rejected ‘Queen’ before it was offered to Kangana Ranaut
Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’

Ajay Devgn admits he disliked Kajol at first: ‘She came across as an arrogant person’
Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom

Anushka Sharma confessed she wanted to quit acting after becoming a mom
Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Kangana unearths video of her praising Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Vaani Kapoor touches on actress rivalries in Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor touches on actress rivalries in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif shows off her incredible physique in new gym video

Katrina Kaif shows off her incredible physique in new gym video
Dia Mirza shares happiest news of her life with baby bump pic

Dia Mirza shares happiest news of her life with baby bump pic
Kiara Advani opens up about working with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani opens up about working with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra

Rani Mukerji reflects on her Bollywood career after marking 25th anniversary

Rani Mukerji reflects on her Bollywood career after marking 25th anniversary

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra ‘ganged up’ on her and ‘harassed’ her

Kangana Ranaut claims Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra ‘ganged up’ on her and ‘harassed’ her
Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Shah Rukh Khan clenches the title of India’s highest paid actor with ‘Pathan’

Latest

view all