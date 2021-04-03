Saba Qamar receives love, support from fans, fellow showbiz stars after she called it off with Azeem Khan

Pakistani film and TV actress Saba Qamar received love and support from fans and fellow showbiz stars after she called it off with Azeem Khan.

Saba Qamar in a statement on Instagram on Friday announced that she has decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.

The Manto actress said, “Hii Everyone. I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan.”

She went on to say 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities!”

Supporting Saba Qamar’s decision, Mahira Khan was the first to drop an encouraging comment.



She commented, “You do YOU. Happiness is just around the corner InshAllah” followed by heart emoji and dove of peace emoticon.

Aima Baig said, “Youre a strong badass, women. Also deserves the best of the best. Love youuu.”

Maya Ali commented, “Everything happens for the best. I am sure what you are feeling, no one can feel that. All I can say is that you’re a strong person and one day you will be smiling because nothing is more important than your inner peace and you’re worth more than anything. Loads of love and duas.”

Momal Sheikh said “Allah is a great planner and he has planned the best for you.. you are a very strong woman and inspirational to lots of girls and women stay strong.. lots of prayers and love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Bilal Ashraf commented, “Only the best will happen Inshallah @sabaqamarzaman God Bless u”.

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy also showered love on Saba and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.