Engin Altan aka Ertugrul delights fans with a sweet family photo

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, delighted his millions of fans with a sweet photo of himself with his children.



Engin took to Instagram and shared his adorable picture with son Emir and daughter Alara on his story.

He posted the picture without any caption.

In the photo, Engin aka Ertugrul can be seen walking hand-in-hand with his kids, apparently taking them to school.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans on social media.