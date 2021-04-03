Ahead of UK travel ban, PIA to run flights between Islamabad, Manchester: sources

PIA to operate flights between Manchester, Islamabad on April 6 and 7.

Sources say 1,400 passengers to be transported on board the flights.

Sources add that fares as high as Rs400,000 are being charged for the flights.

After Pakistan's inclusion into UK's red list, visitors that that had come back to their home country are now worried about getting back to the UK.

Pakistan International Airlines has decided to facilitate such people and has announced it is running four additional two-way flights between Islamabad and Manchester.

According to sources, these flights, which will operate between April 6 and 7 will see 1,400 passengers transported. This will allow people, who had come over to Pakistan on extended Good Friday and Easter holidays to return to the UK.

