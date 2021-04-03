Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 03 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo from 1983 World Cup

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

PM Imran Khan can be seen on the front (second left). — Facebook/ImranKhanOfficial

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a throwback photo from the 1983 Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia, and England's teams can be seen suited up for the tournament.

The prime minister, in his post on Facebook, mentioned his journey from the year 1982-1992 — when he led Pakistan in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Earlier, in 1983, the Men In Green weren't able to make it past the tournament's semi-final, as West Indies defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets.

Kapil Dev then became the first Indian captain to lift the Cricket World Cup on 25 June 1983, when Men In Blue defeated West Indies by 43 runs.

