Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day





5,020 tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday

Active cases of the virus surge to 60,072

81 people die from the virus over the past 24 hours

Over 5,000 people once again tested positive for the coronavirus again over the past 24 hours.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. Eighty-one people died from the coronavirus, among them 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals.

As many as 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the NCOC's data.

The total number of active cases in the country have risen to 60,072 on April 4. Pakistan conducted 55,605 tests on April 3.



A total of 613,058 have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 14,778.

Health experts express concern as COVID-19 cases surge in children

Health experts had earlier expressed their concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus among children during the third wave of the pandemic, Geo News had reported last week.

The death rate among children, as per health officials, is much lower than adults but since they can be potential carriers of the virus, children have become a major cause for the spread of the disease.

Health experts had said newborns are also affected by the virus.

According to experts, this time there are cases of lung infection in children with symptoms of the virus.

