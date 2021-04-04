Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021


  • 5,020 tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday
  • Active cases of the virus surge to 60,072
  • 81 people die from the virus over the past 24 hours

Over 5,000 people once again tested positive for the coronavirus again over the past 24 hours.

This was revealed by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday. Eighty-one people died from the coronavirus, among them 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals. 

As many as 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the NCOC's data. 

Related items

The total number of active cases in the country have risen to 60,072 on April 4. Pakistan conducted 55,605 tests on April 3. 

A total of 613,058 have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 14,778. 

Health experts express concern as COVID-19 cases surge in children

Health experts had earlier expressed their concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus among children during the third wave of the pandemic, Geo News had reported last week.

The death rate among children, as per health officials, is much lower than adults but since they can be potential carriers of the virus, children have become a major cause for the spread of the disease.

Health experts had said newborns are also affected by the virus.

According to experts, this time there are cases of lung infection in children with symptoms of the virus.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan

NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan
After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today

After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today
PM Imran Khan to interact with people today via telephone calls

PM Imran Khan to interact with people today via telephone calls
Karachi records highest April temperature since 1947

Karachi records highest April temperature since 1947
PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo from 1983 World Cup

PM Imran Khan shares throwback photo from 1983 World Cup
Daska by-election to take place on April 10: Punjab election commissioner

Daska by-election to take place on April 10: Punjab election commissioner
Ahead of UK travel ban, PIA to run flights between Islamabad, Manchester: sources

Ahead of UK travel ban, PIA to run flights between Islamabad, Manchester: sources
Shrapnel from exploded SITE steel mill's boiler falls into Karachi graveyard, house: police

Shrapnel from exploded SITE steel mill's boiler falls into Karachi graveyard, house: police
TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

TTP terrorist killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
PPP delays CEC meeting to discuss resignations from assemblies

PPP delays CEC meeting to discuss resignations from assemblies
COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday

COVID-19: Pakistan to begin administration of CanSino vaccine from Monday
Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently

Watch: What gets stolen a lot from ATMs? Not money, apparently

Latest

view all