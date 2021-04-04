NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan





People aged 50 and above, adolescent children should avoid going to the masjid, says the NCOC

Prayers should not be offered on rugs and carpets but on the bare floor

Rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of six feet between individuals, says NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued its revised guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"According to a press release, these guidelines have been issued as per unanimous declaration from the President in consultation with Ulema for arrangements for Taraweeh prayers in Mosques and Imambargahs," read a post on Radio Pakistan.

The country's nerve centre on coronavirus has urged administration of mosques and Imambargahs to hold Taraweeh prayers in their yards. The guidlines said if the government feels the SOPs are not being implemented, or the number of cases rise to a dangerous level, it can revise its policy.

The government said it will also have the right to change its policy for areas that are severely affected by the virus.

Mosques and Imambargahs have been asked not to use carpets or rugs. Prayers will be offered on the floor and if people want, they can bring their prayer mats to the places of worship.

The guidelines call on people to avoid gathering before and after the prayers, also saying that if there is a courtyard in the Masajid and Imambargahs, prayers will be offered there and not inside the halls.

Similarly, citizens older than 50 years, adolescent children, and those suffering from flu, cough, etc should avoid to come to mosques or Imambargahs for prayers and Taraweeh prayers, said the NCOC.

The NCOC advised people to offer their prayers at homes and ordered that floors of mosques and Imambargahs should be cleaned with chlorine solution in water.

"The rows of the praying individuals should be aligned so that there is a distance of six feet between individuals," said the press release.

The NCOC said that mosques and Imambargahs should constitute committees consisting of responsible individuals who will ensure adherence to precautionary measures.

The NCOC has asked the citizens to avoid offering prayer on the roads and footpaths. It also barred citizens to hold ablution (Wuzu) in the Mosques, adding that they should do Wuzu at their homes.