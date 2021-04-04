Schools closure: Education ministers, health officials to hold important meeting on Tuesday

Students wear protective masks as they attend a class at school as the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Peshawar, Pakistan November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz/File Photo. For representation only.

The decision related to schools' closure will be taken by the authorities at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) when health and education ministers on Tuesday.



This was said by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Twitter where he noted that keeping in view the deteriorating situation of the virus, the NCOC meeting will also bring the exam situation under discussion.

"Education and Health Ministers will meet at the NCOC Tuesday to decide whether to open or further close educational institutions. The exam situation will also be discussed," the federal minister wrote on Twitter.

He added: "Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities and NCOC."



The country is presently gripped in the third wave of coronavirus which is said to be more contagious and hazardous than the previous cycles.

Over 5,000 people once again tested positive for the coronavirus again over the past 24 hours.

According to NCOC data, 81 people died from the coronavirus, among them, 74 died in hospitals while seven passed away outside of hospitals.

As many as 5,020 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, as per the NCOC's data.

The total number of active cases in the country has risen to 60,072 on April 4. Pakistan conducted 55,605 tests on April 3.



A total of 613,058 have so far recovered from the virus while the total number of deaths, with the fresh count of 81 fatalities, have risen to 14,778.