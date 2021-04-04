Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill honours late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with bust

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Indian Express/via Geo.tv

MOGA/KARACHI: Renowned Indian sculptor Manjit Singh Gill has honoured late Pakistani legend Shaukat Ali with a what appears to be a larger-than-life-size bust.

According to an Indian Express report, which came just two days after the Pakistani folk singer's death, Manjit Singh Gill's artwork was installed at a park in Ghal Kalan village.

In its report on Shaukat Ali and the Moga-based sculptor's tribute to him, the publication wrote that the Pakistani singer was one of the "veteran personalities known for their extraordinary work in promoting Punjabi folk music, language, and culture".

The publication reported that Chadhda Punjab, or India's Punjab, also mourned Ali's death. The singer had liver cirrhosis since almost a year back and was being treated since then, his son, Imran Ali, told the Indian Express over phone.

“He had recovered but four months back his condition again deteriorated and his liver stopped working completely. He died at a hospital in Lahore Friday,” he said.

Ali, his son added, sang his first song — "Pagdi Utaar Chora" — in 1962 and was honoured with a silver jubilee award for it.

Gill, according to Geo Urdu, has also made statues of world-renowned philanthropist and humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi — who passed away in 2016 — Punjabi poet Bashir Husain Najmi, popularly known by his pen name, Baba Najmi, in the past.

The 77-year-old folk singer had passed away in Lahore on April 2, his son Ameer had confirmed at the time, after his health deteriorated and he underwent treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Lahore.

The ghazal maestro had been facing multiple health issues — including diabetes and a liver transplant — and had undergone a heart bypass surgery a few years ago.

He was one of the most prolific artists of the Pakistani music industry, with a career spanning five decades, singing ghazals, songs, national anthems, and Punjabi folk tunes.

His song "Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan" became very popular across the country and his patriotic songs reignited passion among the Pakistanis during the wars of 1965 and 1971.

A familiar face at the state-run channel, PTV, since the 1970s, Ali was awarded the Pride of Performance (1990), Pride of Punjab, and Voice of Punjab (1976) award.


More From Pakistan:

NCOC bans inter provincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

NCOC bans inter provincial road travel on weekends amid rising coronavirus cases

Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road

Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road
Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan

Getz Pharma, AKU health network join hands to eliminate Hepatitis C in Pakistan
Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6

Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6
Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began

Pakistan reports highest number of coronavirus patients on critical care since pandemic began
Shafqat Mehmood says meeting to be held on April 6 to decide on school closure

Shafqat Mehmood says meeting to be held on April 6 to decide on school closure
NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan

NCOC issues guidelines to curb coronavirus spread during Ramadan
After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today

After days of sweltering heat, Karachi's weather expected to drop today
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Over 5,000 test positive in a single day
Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed

Coronavirus: PPP leader wants Cambridge exams postponed
Stakeholders to decide on closure of schools after NCOC meeting

Stakeholders to decide on closure of schools after NCOC meeting
I cannot fight corruption alone, says PM Imran Khan

I cannot fight corruption alone, says PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all