Billie Eilish opens up on achieving her gorgeous new look

Billie Eilish has shared the secrets about her stunning new blonde hairstyle look which received massive likes from fans.



The award winner singer took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed how she achieved her new dramatic look that received huge praise from fans around the globe.



The 19-year-old pop star answered fans' questions on her social media platform, unveiling the details about her gorgeous appearance.



To a question about her current hair health, the 'No Time To Die' replied: "Honestly so healthy and I wasn't expecting that at all.

The music sensation, during her chat, responded to a fan: "It's actually healthier than it’s been in a longggggggg time".



To another fan, who asked why she had hid her blonde hair initially beneath a black-and-green wig resembling her older look, the singer replied: "Cause it took six weeks to accomplish… this was the first round:"

The songstress also confirmed that she had indeed worn a wig at the Grammy Awards.

However, Billie Eilish eventually posted the new look to Instagram with a caption: 'Pinch me'. The post made history in Instagram, achieving more than 22 million likes.